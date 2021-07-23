Senator McGreehan welcomes €400k grant funding for social enterprises across the country

Senator Erin McGreehan
A local Louth Senator has welcomed the government’s launch of a €400,000 enterprise start-up fund, set to give small grants to local businesses.
Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan welcomed the funding, saying it was an “excellent opportunity” for small social enterprises.
The Social Enterprise Start-up Fund will have a total of 400,000 attached to it, with a total of 25 businesses set to receive grants.
These grants can range between €9,500 and €12,000, alongside giving businesses access to a six-month training programme.
“This is an excellent opportunity for social enterprises and highlights a commitment this government has in providing an equitable economic and social recovery from this pandemic,” said Senator McGreehan.
