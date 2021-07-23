Gardaí investigating a suspected arson attack on a business in Corcreaghy

Gardaí are investigating a suspected arson attack
Gardaí are currently investigating a suspected arson attack on a business in Louth in the early hours of this morning.
The suspected attack took place at approximately 1am this morning on a premises in Corcreaghy Co Louth.
Gardaí have said that there were no injuries reported during the incident.
No arrests have been made yet, with Gardaí saying that the investigation is still ongoing.
More News
Cllr John Reilly at local authority's plot in Kilcurry where he hope a pumping station can be placed
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.