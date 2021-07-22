Louth man prosecuted for criminal damage of garda cell

Dundalk courthouse
A north Louth man who was prosecuted for causing criminal damage to a cell at Dundalk Garda Station and with being intoxicated in a public place on four separate dates last year, has been sentenced to 50 hours community service at Dundalk district court.
Sean Keenan (41) of Castletowncooley, Riverstown admitted being drunk at Ballymascanlon, Tesco Extra Dundalk, St. Helena's Terrace and on the North Road in Drogheda.
He was further charged with urinating on the floor and wall of a custody cell, which cost €100 to clean.
