22/07/2021

Dundalk District Court: Man abusive towards gardai

A 46 year old man who became abusive towards gardaí when they were called to his home by ambulance control, was worried that a complaint of anti-social behaviour would be made to Louth County Council, Dundalk district court was told last week.

The court also heard Barney McGinley with an address at Waadman Park, Heynestown, Dundalk had called the ambulance himself, because he had high blood pressure.

Ambulance control had requested that garda attend the defendant's home on June 20th last.

Mr. McGinley exited the property and came out onto the street where he became aggressive and very abusive to gardaí and the ambulance personnel.

Sgt. Jimmy McGovern said it was clear the 46 year old was intoxicated and as he continued to act aggressively he was arrested for using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour, and being intoxicated in a public place.

The court heard he had three previous convictions - the most recent was 17 years ago.

The Defence solicitor explained that his client had called the ambulance himself as his blood pressure was high and he was annoyed when a number of patrol cars arrived.

He added that Mr. McGinley was worried that there might be a complaint made to the local authority about anti-social behaviour and he wanted to apologise to the guards.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan struck out the charges after €200 was handed into court for the Barry Griffin Memorial Tournament.

