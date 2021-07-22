Water Outage: Possible disruption to water supply in Bay Estate due to mains repairs

Water disruption in Bay Estate is expected to last until 6pm this evening
Irish Water have issued a notice that there may be disruption to water supplies in Bay Estate this afternoon.
According to Irish Water, the disruption is due to mains repair work, and are scheduled to take place until 6pm this evening.
The disruption is expected to impact Hazelwood Avenue in Oakvale Park and the surrounding areas.
#IWLouth: Mains repair works may affect supply to Hazelwood Avenue, Oakvale Park, Dundalk and surrounds until 6pm on 22 July.— Irish Water Care (@IWCare) July 22, 2021
Irish Water are recommending that residents allow between two and three hours after maintenance to allow water supplies to return fully.
Anyone seeking an update on the repair works can visit water.ie and use the reference code LOU00035949.
