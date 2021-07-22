Local councillor calls for Gardaí to do more to tackle bikes and scooters on footpaths

A local councillor has called on the Gardaí to do more to stop people on bikes and scooters riding them on footpaths at a meeting of the Dundalk Joint Policing Committee last week.

Independent Councillor Maeve Yore raised her concerns about the number of people using their bikes and scooters on footpaths around town, particularly on the Avenue Road.

Cllr Yore said that she is nearly knocked down every day when leaving for a walk on the Avenue Road by cyclists and scooters.

She called for more awareness to be brough to a Louth Garda operation, Operation Revolve, which is aimed at promoting road safety to all road users.

Chief Superintendent told Cllr Yore that the Gardaí would look at the issue of cyclists cycling on footpaths and would highlight Operation Revolve.

Operation Revolve was first established last November, with Gardaí on mountain bikes being central to the enforcement of the operation.

According to Gardaí, the purpose of the operation is to ensure that all road users can use Dundalk roads safely, and that no group is to be specifically targeted for any enforcement activity.

It’s based on both education and enforcement of the rules of the road for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

“The strategic priority will constitute a focused and driven proactive policing plan to increase Cyclist and Pedestrian Road Safety by way of Four Es approach: Engage; Explain; Encourage; Enforce,” said a Garda spokesperson when the initiative was launched.