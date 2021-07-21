Dundalk court: Banned driver caught with no insurance

Dundalk courthouse
A banned driver who gave a false name to gardaí after he was caught driving without insurance, has been given a three month suspended sentence at Dundalk district court and a four year driving ban.
Simpiwe Moutombo with an address at Rockfield Manor, Dundalk was also charged with driving without a driving licence on the Dublin Road, Dundalk on May 10th last.
The court heard the defendant appeared nervous and while a vehicle check was being carried out, he admitted he was disqualified and had given a false name.
The defence said his client had picked up the vehicle on the day he was stopped and had panicked.
