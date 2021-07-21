Dundalk Chamber thanks people for shopping local

Dundalk Chamber of Commerce has thanked all the local companies for purchasing the Shop Local Gift Vouchers last Christmas.

Voucher’s sales in the last five years equated to over €4 million sold.

President of Dundalk Chamber Sean Farrell said: "The voucher has been an unmitigated success, and this Dundalk Chamber initiative, has given a very welcome, and much needed boost to our local retailers.

"This support has helped make our vouchers such a phenomenal success, and they in turn, have made a major positive impact in retail trading throughout Dundalk and its environs.

"These sales would not have happened if it had not been for the good will of the business community who see the value in keeping money in the locality."

The remarkable success of the vouchers has benefited over 360 local shops and businesses, who signed up to redeem the vouchers.

Dundalk Chamber is confident that this initiative will into the future, continue to boost retail opportunities locally and help sustain jobs.

The Chamber makes no money from the sale or redemption of these vouchers.

Mr Farrell continued: "We are hopeful that with your support to hit €5 million in sales by year end.

"It is important to note that there is no expiry date on the vouchers, and the vouchers do not lose their value over time unlike other vouchers and cards.

"Once again, I wish to thank all the buyers of the vouchers, and supporting our voucher scheme, and look forward to your continued support into the future.

"Don’t forget to give the Shop Local Gift Vouchers to yourself and staff this Christmas as the months are flying back and before you know it Christmas will be here again!"