People aged 18 and over in Louth can now register for an mRNA vaccine through the HSE portal

Anyone over the age of 18 in Dundalk can now register for an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine through the HSE’s online vaccine portal.

The announcement was made last night by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, who said that it was possible due to the vaccination programme running ahead of schedule.

All those 18+ can register for an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer / Moderna) from tomorrow



This is because our vaccination programme is ahead of schedule and continues to perform really well.



Huge thanks to our vaccination teams and volunteers i vaccination centres @HSELive — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) July 20, 2021

The mRNA vaccines are either Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna.

Previously, anyone between 18 and 24 was able to apply through the portal for an AstraZeneca vaccine.

Chemists have also been rolling out the one-shot Janssen vaccine for anyone over 18.

As of yesterday, 61% of the entire population have received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. There were 37,101 first doses administered yesterday.

Currently, 46.8% of the entire population have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with 18,395 second doses being administered yesterday.

In total, Ireland has administered 5,285,596 doses of Covid-19 vaccines since the rollout began earlier this year.

People seeking to register for their vaccine can do so at https://vaccine.hse.ie/