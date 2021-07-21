Search our Archive

21/07/2021

People aged 18 and over in Louth can now register for an mRNA vaccine through the HSE portal

As many as 120 people every hour able to get Covid-19 jab at the vaccination centre in Dundalk

Vaccination centre in Fairways hotel

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Anyone over the age of 18 in Dundalk can now register for an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine through the HSE’s online vaccine portal.

The announcement was made last night by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, who said that it was possible due to the vaccination programme running ahead of schedule.

The mRNA vaccines are either Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna.

Previously, anyone between 18 and 24 was able to apply through the portal for an AstraZeneca vaccine.

Chemists have also been rolling out the one-shot Janssen vaccine for anyone over 18.

As of yesterday, 61% of the entire population have received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. There were 37,101 first doses administered yesterday.

Currently, 46.8% of the entire population have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with 18,395 second doses being administered yesterday.

In total, Ireland has administered 5,285,596 doses of Covid-19 vaccines since the rollout began earlier this year.

People seeking to register for their vaccine can do so at https://vaccine.hse.ie/

