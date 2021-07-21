Search our Archive

21/07/2021

HIDE and SEEK art coming to Dundalk

Bridge Street Studios' artists

A new exhibition by local artists will be part of the SEEK Contemporary Urban Arts Festival which begins later this month.

Bridge Street Studios exhibition “HIDE”, which will be a showcase of “authentic Irish art and craft”, with ceramics, drawing, mixed media, painting and textiles all set to be featured.

The exhibition will launch on July 31st, when SEEK also kicks off, with the public able to visit Bridge Street Studios from 10am until 5pm each day throughout the week.

There will be opportunities for the public to meet the artists and purchase original pieces.

They have also said that the studio will strictly follow current government Covid-19 guidelines.

“We are so excited to be part of the SEEK Contemporary Urban Arts Festival programme this year,” said ceramicist Sarah McKenna.

“We have been very busy creating behind closed doors, and we can’t wait to showcase our new work, inspired by the history of Dundalk’s many iconic figures.

"We are really looking forward to welcoming people back into our gallery.”

The gallery itself is located in a 250-year-old grain store, and is one of the oldest and largest independent art collectives in Ireland since it was formed in 1996.

Bridge Street Studios are comprised of seven professional artists and craftspeople, taking inspiration from the themes covered by SEEK muralists.

Their works this year will link back to Dundalk’s unique history and heritage.

Those interested in attending the festival can find out more at www.bridgestreetstudios.com

