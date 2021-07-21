Search our Archive

21/07/2021

Minister for further education visits Dundalk

Michelle O'Keeffe

michelle.okeeffe@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Minister for the Department of Further and Higher Education Simon Harris visited the Regional Skills and Training Centre to meet with staff and apprentices.

Minister Harris was welcomed last week by the Chef executive of LMETB, Martin O’Brien, the Director of Further Education, Sadie Ward McDermott and, the Area Training Manager, Ciarán Ó Mathuna.

The Director of FET noted that the support of Minister Harris to LMETB and in particular to the FET sector was most welcome, that his visit the RSTC to see the great work of our apprentices was much appreciated.

The training centre in Dundalk has a long and proud history of training apprentices in the areas of Carpentar and Joinery, Wood manufacturing, Pipefitting, Plumbing, Metal Fabrication, and Motor Mechanics, along with traineeships in CAD design, Office administration, Software engineering.

While off site in satellite centres the LMETB/RSTC provide training to the unemployed in many and varied courses such as HGV driving, Healthcare, Hairdressing, MOS, to name just a few, while also supporting local training initiatives in Drogheda, Dundalk, Navan, Dunshaughlin.

Minister Harris took a tour of the training centre visiting a number of workshops where he met with member of staff and apprentices.

Of particular interest was the new electrical workshop that has been developed as a direct response to the SOLAS request to address the apprenticeship waiting lists.

Minister Harris visited and spoke with apprentices in the Carpentry and Joinery, electrical, pipefitting, and Metal Fabrication workshops.

He was very impressed by the enthusiasm and commitment of the apprentices and thanked the staff for the work being carried out in preparing the trades people of the future.

During his formal address Minister Harris stated that he wanted to see changes to the current CAO system to enable it include apprenticeship as an option when deciding what to study, noting that there is always a demand for qualified trades people.

