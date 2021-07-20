Dundalk court: Community Service for possession of drugs

A 28 year old man was sentenced to 200 hours community service at Dundalk District Court last week in lieu of a three month jail term, for unlawful possession of drugs on two separate occasions.
Gerard Norton with an address at Mary Street North, Dundalk was charged in relation to a cocaine seizure at Rockfield Manor, Dundalk on November 23rd 2019 and cocaine and cannabis at Oaklawns in the town on May 18th the same year.
