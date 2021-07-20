O'Dowd calls for people with information on murder of Tom Oliver by IRA 30 years ago to come forward

A Louth Fine Gael TD has called for justice to be delivered for the family of Tom Oliver, who was abducted and shot by the IRA in 1991.

Fergus O’Dowd, a Fine Gael TD for Louth, says that “the code of silence” around Mr Oliver’s murder must stop and that there must be truth, justice and accountability for his family.

“Thirty years on from the savage killing of Louth man Tom Oliver by the IRA, progress has been made with the recent uncovering of new DNA evidence, which investigators believe could lead to a prosecution,” said Deputy O’Dowd.

Deputy O’Dowd has said that members of Mr Oliver’s family have fought to get justice, with recent news surrounding uncovering of new evidence being welcomed by the TD.

“While the news in recent days of the uncovering of new evidence is very much welcome, it is believed there are some people in the local community who have additional information that could further assist in the investigation.

“Anyone who has information about this horrific murder should come forward and assist investigators, so that those culpable will be held responsible and the Oliver family can finally find truth, justice and accountability.

“The code of silence surrounding this murder by the IRA must come to an end.

“There must be no amnesty for these criminals who commit evil acts of terrorism; criminals who have killed innocent people and destroyed families and communities,” said Deputy O’Dowd.