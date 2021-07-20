Search our Archive

Louth Senator calls for Government to act on digital Covid-19 certs for those vaccinated in the North

Louth people who got Covid vaccination in North will get EU Digital certificates next month

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

There have been calls for the Government to act on the issue of people who were vaccinated in Northern Ireland who now cannot access an EU Digital Covid-19 Certificate.

Louth Senator Erin McGreehan called for the Minister for Public Procurement and eGovernment, Ossian Smyth, to find a solution to the problems.

“It is wholly unacceptable that citizens in the North would not have access to the Digital Cert - this needs to be rectified as soon as possible,” said the Fianna Fáil Senator.

According to Senator McGreehan, she has been contacted by people living in Ireland who work in Northern Ireland and received their vaccine there, who say they cannot access the cert.

“I have been contacted by individuals who work in the North and were vaccinated there and now find themselves in a situation where they cannot obtain the certificate despite living in the Republic.”

Senator McGreehan says that she has contacted Minister Smyth and the Taoiseach’s Department and that she hopes to see a resolution soon.

The EU Digital Covid-19 certificates have begun to be issued for anyone who has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. 

Depending on where a person got their vaccine, their certificate may either be issued through email or in the post.

The cert is needed for people to travel to other European countries, due to restrictions on international travel easing yesterday.

