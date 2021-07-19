Search our Archive

19/07/2021

Louth Senator welcomes Government's new plans to tackle domestic, sexual and gender-based violence

Louth and Proud: Celebrating Senator Erin McGreehan on International Women's Day

The Louth Senator has welcomed the plans by the Government

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

A Louth Senator has welcomed the Government’s moves to launch a new strategy on Domestic, Sexual and Gender-based violence across the country.

Local Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan welcomed the move, saying that a whole of society approach is needed to tackle the issue.

“The only way this State can tackle Domestic, Sexual and Gender-based Violence is through a whole of Government approach and indeed a whole of society attitude,” said Senator McGreehan. 

“I look forward to this much waited for Government Strategy and more importantly I look forward to the actions that will come from this Strategy.”

Currently, the Department of Justice will lead the development of the strategy, with a report to be published at the end of the year.

According to the Government, this strategy will improve services and supports for victims of domestic, sexual or gender-based violence.

“Over the duration of this pandemic the world has seen a devastating increase in Domestic Violence – no modern society with any morals in any way should have any tolerance towards any type of violence. We need to stamp it out and provide supports for the victims,” said Senator McGreehan.

“Domestic violence a lot of the time is about control. That control is taken away by providing a safe place to the victim to move on, and then continued supports to that victim and family they will feel better able to move on.

“There needs to be proper deterrents for the abuser and we also need as a society to work to always empower the victim.”

