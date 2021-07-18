Dundalk district court: Man accused of rape

Dundalk courthouse
A 33-year-old man accused of raping a woman in County Louth had his case further adjourned at Dundalk district court last week.
The defendant - who can not be named for legal reasons - is charged with committing the alleged offence at a location in the county on August 8th, 2019.
Judge John Brennan remanded him on continuing bail to the 21st of July.
The court previously heard the accused had already surrendered his passport.
More News
Alex Maguire, a Laytown and Bettystown golfer defeated Galgorm Gastle’s Michael Reid on the 18th hole, in a pulsating Final, at Royal Portrush. Photo: Golf Ireland
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.