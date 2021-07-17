Dundalk district court: Man admitted offences under Domestic Violence Act

A man in his 40s who admitted 18 offences under the Domestic Violence Act had had been living in a coal bunker until recently, Dundalk district court heard last week..

The Defence solicitor told Judge John Brennan that his client, who can't be named for legal reasons, has been in custody since June 17th "having effectively surrendered himself".

He had not sought bail and wished to deal with the matters.

The solicitor added his client has been prosecuted for a number of breaches of the Domestic Violence Act over the years, which the complainant had subsequently withdrawn.

He said most of the offences before the court related to "turning up" or "coming in" but stressed that they did not relate to physical violence.

The solicitor told the court that his client anticipates going into custody on the matters and explained that he had been living in a coal bunker until recently.

After he was told that Judge Eirinn McKiernan is familiar with the defendant's background, Judge Brennan remanded him in custody for a further two weeks.