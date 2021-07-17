Dundalk District Court: Serious assault case

Dundalk courthouse

A man accused of being involved in a serious assault in Dundalk had his case adjourned in the local district court last week, after Judge John Brennan was told there's a possibility of further charges being brought.

Adam Coburn (32) with an address at Mary Street South, Dundalk is charged with assaulting a male causing him harm on Park Street, Dundalk June 10th last.

Judge Brennan put back the case to October 20th and granted a Defence application for legal aid, after he was told Mr Coburn is not working at the moment.

