Dundalk District Court: Serious assault case

Dundalk courthouse
A man accused of being involved in a serious assault in Dundalk had his case adjourned in the local district court last week, after Judge John Brennan was told there's a possibility of further charges being brought.
Adam Coburn (32) with an address at Mary Street South, Dundalk is charged with assaulting a male causing him harm on Park Street, Dundalk June 10th last.
Judge Brennan put back the case to October 20th and granted a Defence application for legal aid, after he was told Mr Coburn is not working at the moment.
More News
Ceire Nolan celebrating with her mother following Louth's win in 2018 over Derry in the All Ireland Junior Semi Finals
Louth captain Shannen McLoughlin lifts the cup after the Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 4 Final. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Kieran McCardle celebrates scoring his third goal for Louth in their win over Laois. Pic: Arthur Kinahan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.