Fundraiser to help get canine companion for Dundalk boy

A fundraiser has been set to help little Ronán Lawless-Clarke who has autism get a canine companion.

Parents Marie and Seán, from Dundalk, have set up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for their son Ronán's autism assistance dog with My Canine Companion.

They hope to raise enough money to support the training and development of a dog for Ronán specifically.

"With your help and support we hope to raise €10, 000 euro to support the training and development of a dog for Ronán specifically", they said on the fundraiser page.

"Any additional funds raised will also be donated to My Canine Companion helping them continue their life changing work for children and young adults living with autism in Ireland."

They have already raised €1,770 towards helping to get a canine companion that will be specifically suited to their son's needs.

My Canine Companion is an Irish national charity who provide accredited service dogs to people with disabilities, predominantly autism.

It also provides a range of therapy dog services and autism awareness programmes.

My Canine Companion (MCC) is committed to enriching the lives of people with difficulties particularly autism,through the placement of highly skilled Service Dogs and companion dogs providing safety, independence, and companionship.

Unfortunately MCC are not government funded and rely on fundraising events and the generosity of donations.

Annually MCC provides over 60% of Ireland's service/assistance dogs to children with autism. The balance is provided by Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind 33% and Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland seven per cent.

MCC qualifies an average of 45 autism service dog partnerships per year and currently have 275 working dog partnerships in Ireland.

This number does not include companion dogs and therapy dogs working in schools, hospitals and nursing homes.

Anyone wishing to help get a canine companion for Ronan can log onto https://www.gofundme.com/f/ronns-canine-companion