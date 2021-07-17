Dundalk library hosts talk

Louth Libraries has an upcoming talk on menopause.
"Being Well Through The Menopause Journey" A holistic approach to keeping well.
An online talk with Brenda Rock from Ananda Wellness Centre and Louth Library Service on Wednesday 28th of July at 7pm.
Booking via Crowdcast https://www.crowdcast.io/e/ keeping-well-through-menopause or for further information email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.