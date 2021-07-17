Dundalk library hosts talk

Dundalk library hosts talk

Louth Libraries has an upcoming talk on menopause.

"Being Well Through The Menopause Journey"  A holistic approach to keeping well.

An online talk with Brenda Rock from Ananda Wellness Centre and Louth Library Service on Wednesday 28th of July at 7pm.

Booking via Crowdcast https://www.crowdcast.io/e/ keeping-well-through-menopause  or for further information email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie

