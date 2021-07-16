Dundalk District Court: Teen drove at speed

Dundalk District Court: Teen drove at speed

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

An 18 year old driver who took off at speed and took a corner 'wide' forcing an oncoming motorist to take evasive action, tried to escape on foot with his four passengers, but was located a short distance away, Dundalk district court heard last week.

Tiernan Kelly of Beechmount Drive, Cox's Demesne was driving a silver Volkswagen Bora which matched the description of a car which had been reported for dangerous driving in the Blackrock area.

He was originally charged with dangerous driving on the Inner Relief Road, Dundalk on September 7th last, but the court heard he had no previous convictions, and a guilty plea to the lesser charge of careless driving was acceptable to gardaí.

Judge John Brennan remanded him on continuing bail to October 20th, when the case is due to finalised.

Man in court today charged with robbery at Lordship Credit Union

Push continues for Dealgan House inquiry amid "whitewash" claims by Louth TD

Louth TD's Fergus O'Dowd and Ruairí Ó Murchú raised the issue in the Dáil last week

Coronavirus: 63 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Louth

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie