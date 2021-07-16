Dundalk District Court: Teen drove at speed

Dundalk courthouse
An 18 year old driver who took off at speed and took a corner 'wide' forcing an oncoming motorist to take evasive action, tried to escape on foot with his four passengers, but was located a short distance away, Dundalk district court heard last week.
Tiernan Kelly of Beechmount Drive, Cox's Demesne was driving a silver Volkswagen Bora which matched the description of a car which had been reported for dangerous driving in the Blackrock area.
He was originally charged with dangerous driving on the Inner Relief Road, Dundalk on September 7th last, but the court heard he had no previous convictions, and a guilty plea to the lesser charge of careless driving was acceptable to gardaí.
Judge John Brennan remanded him on continuing bail to October 20th, when the case is due to finalised.
More News
Blaithin Carragher, who secured two gold medals for Redeemer at last weekend's Leinster Championships
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.