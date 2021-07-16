Dundalk man accused of stealing handbag

Dundalk courthouse
A man accused of stealing a handbag from a woman who had just left a post office, after collecting €1,271 in pensions, is facing having his case heard at Circuit Court level.
David Carroll (41) with an address at Drive One, Muirhevnamore, Dundalk is charged with committing the alleged offence in Louth Village on June fourth last.
After hearing a brief outline of the allegations, Judge John Brennan refused jurisdiction in the case and remanded the defendant on continuing bail to October 20th for the directions of the DPP.
