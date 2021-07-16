Dundalk footballers dressed for success

After a tough year and lot less football, the players from Dundalk Special Olympics club were delighted to return to training earlier in the Summer.

With all health regulations adhere too, they had hours of joy getting back on the pitch with their mates.

Dundalk Gaels very kindly facilitated the training venue, as indoor training is not yet permitted.

To add to the excitement, the players were surprised with brand new kits to wear at competitions, the initiative for this started with Johnny Johnson, father of player Kyle “The Champ” Norton.

Club Chairperson, Ailish McArdle thanked Rock Celtic, their U16 Coach Johnny and all involved for the extremely generous donation of the fabulous football kit. Ailish also mentioned that the club’s players will wear it with pride, when they represent the club in the Special Olympics games next year.

Johnny said: “Our Rock Celtic Fc 2005’s team done a "No Treat Donation" fundraiser about four years ago. They donated their pocket money, and we had a few collections at our games.

"We donated the money to the Dundalk Special Olympics that year, as we had a connection to the club with my son Kyle.

"We decided that we would keep going with the fundraising and decided to stick with the Dundalk Special Olympics Club as there our neighbors and a small club that do great things.

"This time round the Rock Celtic kindly donated €500 from their annual Golf Classic to add to our "No Treat Donation" collections.

"We knew the club had two soccer teams that were in need of new kits, so we focused on that and with our connections with suppliers we had enough money to purchase two sets of kit and water bottles for Dundalk Special Olympics club.

"So thankfully after Covid restrictions eased a bit we could finally present the club with the kits last week.

"We'd like to thank Designer Kitchens, former Chairman Martin McDonnell, the Golf Classic committee, Current Chairman Donal Lynch, Club Secretary Cronan McCabe and most importantly the members of our Rock Celtic 2005’s squad for all their efforts and help.

"As a team we will continue to fundraise for the Dundalk Special Olympics club and hopefully help out in any way possible.”