Dundalk couple opening their garden tomorrow in aid of Hospice

Dundalk couple Gerard and Carmel McHugh are holding a garden open day in aid of the North Louth Hospice tomorrow, Saturday.

It has been a year when there was lots of time for gardening but few, if any, opportunities to fundraise so Gerard and Carmel from "Drumcask", Priorland Road, Dundalk (A91R6E8) are pleased to once again open their garden in aid of North Louth Hospice this Saturday 17th July between 2pm and 5 pm.

They decided to welcome guests to visit their garden, which has won awards in Dundalk Town Council's annual 'Improve Our Town' competition, as a way of raising funds for the local charity, which relies entirely on local support.

Gerard said: "We started doing an Open Day for the Hospice in 2017 as a novel way to raise funds for a very worthy cause.

"This will be our fourth fundraiser as Covid 19 put paid to last year.

"As with so many industries, charitable fundraising has been severely restricted during the pandemic, so we are hoping for a good turnout and good weather on the day."

To date, the garden open day has raised almost €3,000 for North Louth Hospice.

People attending the beautiful garden are asked to please comply with the appropriate Covid19 restrictions on the day.