Outdoor theatre returns to Louth

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

Email:

michelle.okeeffe@dundalkdemocrat.ie

An Táin Arts Centre are returning to the beautiful grounds of Anaverna house for the seventh year running with their outdoor, promenade family theatre show.

This year, everyone’s favourite detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson come to Dundalk to solve the mystery of Anaverna before a family curse dooms its newest heir.

And the audience will be asked if they can help them crack the case.

With a multi-rolling ensemble cast leading the audience in completing tasks and puzzles to move the story around the beautiful grounds of Anaverna House, ‘Sherlock Holmes and the Anaverna Adventure’ provides a slick visual feast, brain teasers galore, and a healthy dose of silliness.

The performance is sutiable for ages five and up.

An Táin Arts Centre Director, Paul Hayes said: “The annual Anaverna show has become so important to An Táin Arts Centre.

"During Covid last year we were one of the only theatre shows to be able to go ahead due to restrictions and a year later we find ourselves in similar circumstances, but the show must go on and this year’s show is shaping up to be really special.

“Sherlock Holmes and the Anaverna Adventure” comes to Anaverna House in Ravensdale from
Wednesday 4th to Sunday 8th August 2021.

Tickets cost €13.50/€7(concession)/€30 Offer (family of four), plus €1.50 booking fee per ticket. Tickets will not be available at Anaverna House and must be pre-booked at the box office at An Táin Arts Centre on Crowe Street, Dundalk, over the phone on 042 9332332 or online at www.antain.ie

