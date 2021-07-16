Coronavirus: 63 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Louth

Several Dundalk businesses close as precaution due to positive Covid-19 test

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

There have been an additional 63 cases of Covid-19 reported in Louth as of midnight July 14th.

The figures were announced by the Department of Public Health North East, with the group saying that the data is provisional and still subject to change.

Nationwide, there are currently 22 people in ICU with confirmed cases of Covid-19 as of yesterday. The number of confirmed cases in hospital is 79.

Due to the cyberattack on the HSE, no information is available on the number of deaths due to the virus at present.

The vaccination programme is continuing across the country, with those aged between 25 and 29 now able to register for a mRNA Covid-19 vaccine on the HSE's Covid-19 vaccine portal.

There have been a total of 4,995,719 Covid-19 vaccines administered up to yesterday. 2,803,491 of these are first doses, while 2,192,228 are second doses.

People over the age of 18 who cannot yet receive a Covid-19 vaccine may also register with their pharmacist to receive a single-shot Janssen vaccine.

DUNDALK WEATHER: Hot and sunny weather to remain in place today and across the weekend

Top temperatures in Dundalk today are expected to be between 23 and 25 degrees

Man in court today charged with robbery at Lordship Credit Union

34,000 NCT certs on Irish cars are invalid and are being revoked

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie