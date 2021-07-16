Coronavirus: 63 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Louth

There have been an additional 63 cases of Covid-19 reported in Louth as of midnight July 14th.

The figures were announced by the Department of Public Health North East, with the group saying that the data is provisional and still subject to change.

COVID-19 new cases update in the North East region (as of midnight July 14, 2021):

Meath: 49

Louth: 63

Monaghan: 15

Cavan: 18



*This data is provisional and subject to change

Nationwide, there are currently 22 people in ICU with confirmed cases of Covid-19 as of yesterday. The number of confirmed cases in hospital is 79.

Due to the cyberattack on the HSE, no information is available on the number of deaths due to the virus at present.

The vaccination programme is continuing across the country, with those aged between 25 and 29 now able to register for a mRNA Covid-19 vaccine on the HSE's Covid-19 vaccine portal.

There have been a total of 4,995,719 Covid-19 vaccines administered up to yesterday. 2,803,491 of these are first doses, while 2,192,228 are second doses.

People over the age of 18 who cannot yet receive a Covid-19 vaccine may also register with their pharmacist to receive a single-shot Janssen vaccine.