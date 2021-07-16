DUNDALK WEATHER: Hot and sunny weather to remain in place today and across the weekend

It’s set to be a hot day across Dundalk and the rest of Louth today, with Met Éireann forecasting temperatures of between 23 and 25 degrees.

According to Met Éireann, it will be cloudy to start but that will dissipate before brightening up to warm sunny spells.

The temperature will remain high across the day, but in coastal areas will become cooler due to incoming sea breezes.

Mist and fog will continue to burn off this morning for a largely dry day with warm spells of ☀️



Staying cloudier with a little drizzle possible near northwestern coasts.



Very warm with highs️ of 21 to 25°C, cooler near coasts. pic.twitter.com/HaAwnwUU40 July 16, 2021

The pollen count is currently at high levels today, with it set to remain high across Saturday.

Overnight, the weather will become mild and humid with temperatures expected to drop to between 13 and 16 degrees.

Some fog and mist will develop overnight in parts of the county.

Beyond today, Saturday will remain hot and dry across the town, with plenty of sunshine all around the county.

Temperatures are set to rise from Friday, with top temperatures between 25 and 27 degrees.