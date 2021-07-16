DUNDALK WEATHER: Hot and sunny weather to remain in place today and across the weekend

Top temperatures in Dundalk today are expected to be between 23 and 25 degrees

Hot temperatures set to make a return to Dundalk this week

Hot temperatures set to continue across Dundalk this weekend

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

It’s set to be a hot day across Dundalk and the rest of Louth today, with Met Éireann forecasting temperatures of between 23 and 25 degrees.

According to Met Éireann, it will be cloudy to start but that will dissipate before brightening up to warm sunny spells.

The temperature will remain high across the day, but in coastal areas will become cooler due to incoming sea breezes.

The pollen count is currently at high levels today, with it set to remain high across Saturday.

Overnight, the weather will become mild and humid with temperatures expected to drop to between 13 and 16 degrees.

Some fog and mist will develop overnight in parts of the county.

Beyond today, Saturday will remain hot and dry across the town, with plenty of sunshine all around the county.

Temperatures are set to rise from Friday, with top temperatures between 25 and 27 degrees.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie