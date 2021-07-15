Louth Scenic Seafood Trail

Louth Scenic Seafood Trail

A new scenic seafood trail called “SeaLouth” which includes Blackrock among 14 coastal scenic places to stay, eat and admire has been launched.

A tourism initiative under the Louth Economic Forum Plan for the region this initiative was created by Louth County Council, Failte Ireland, Tourism Trade, Business Owners and Stakeholders.

The scenic seafood trail captures what’s best about County Louth’s 70km plus coastline, stunning scenery and of course the finest of local seafood.

The sea louth “passport” guides people to 14 coastal scenic viewpoints along the trail where you can pickup a special visitors “stamp” for your passport from a local business.

The passport also lists over 40 participants with more participants to be added as the campaign grows.

Once you gather 10 of the 14 stamps along with two of the restaurant stamps then you can present it to a designated tourist office for a special #sealouth momento.

You can pickup your SeaLouth Passport from Dundalk, Carlingford or Drogheda Tourist offices where you can find out all of the details of the trail, participating businesses and an information guide.

Your scenic viewpoint stamp for Blackrock is available in the Crafty Rock on the Main Street.

Blackrock Tourism and Development Group would like to congratulate all participants and look forward to supporting this tourism initiative for Louth in the future.

