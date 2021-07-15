BREAKING: Man in his 30s arrested and charged in relation to Lordship Credit Union robbery

The man, who is in his 30s, is scheduled to be before Dundalk District Court this morning.
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the robbery of Lordship Credit Union in 2013, which saw Garda Adrian Donohoe shot dead.
The incident occurred at Lordship Credit Union on the 25th of January 2013, which saw Detective Garda Donohoe shot dead while on escort duty.
Late last year, Aaron Brady was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Detective Garda Donohoe.
