People in Louth between 25 and 29 can register for a Covid-19 vaccine from tomorrow

People between the age of 25 and 29 can register for either a Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 vaccine from tomorrow morning.

The announcement was made by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly earlier this morning in a tweet.

It comes as the vaccine portal is also set to open for younger cohorts to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, while pharmacies across the county continue to administer single-shot Janssen vaccines.





Calling all 25-29 year olds



You can register for an mRNA vaccine from TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/nnVmKD7TvH — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) July 15, 2021

Louth cases

There have been 50 cases of Covid-19 reported in Louth as of midnight July 13th.

This is according to the Department of Public Health North East, who have said that the current data is provisional and is subject to change.

COVID-19 new cases update in the North East region (as of midnight July 13, 2021):

Meath: 40

Louth: 50

Monaghan: 10

Cavan: <5



*This data is provisional and subject to change@HSELive @hpscireland pic.twitter.com/eR6fiQ3E92 — Department of Public Health North East (@PublicHealth_NE) July 15, 2021

Currently, due to the HSE cyberattack that occurred in May, there is no information on the number of deaths due to Covid-19.

Across the country, there are 20 people in ICU with confirmed cases of Covid-19 as of yesterday. There are also 73 people in hospital receiving treatment.

As of July 13th, there are 2,728,205 people who have received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. 2,123,816 people have received their second dose.

Currently, information on the number of people receiving vaccines in pharmacies is not available.

Local Covid-19 data has only been made available in recent days, due to the impact of the cyberattack.