People in Louth between 25 and 29 can register for a Covid-19 vaccine from tomorrow

The Department of Public Health North East also announced 50 new cases in Louth for July 13th

COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen coronavirus covid-19

The Health Minister has said that Ireland is set to hit 5 million doses administered this week

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

People between the age of 25 and 29 can register for either a Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 vaccine from tomorrow morning.

The announcement was made by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly earlier this morning in a tweet.

It comes as the vaccine portal is also set to open for younger cohorts to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, while pharmacies across the county continue to administer single-shot Janssen vaccines.

Louth cases

There have been 50 cases of Covid-19 reported in Louth as of midnight July 13th.

This is according to the Department of Public Health North East, who have said that the current data is provisional and is subject to change.

Currently, due to the HSE cyberattack that occurred in May, there is no information on the number of deaths due to Covid-19.

Across the country, there are 20 people in ICU with confirmed cases of Covid-19 as of yesterday. There are also 73 people in hospital receiving treatment.

As of July 13th, there are 2,728,205 people who have received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. 2,123,816 people have received their second dose.

Currently, information on the number of people receiving vaccines in pharmacies is not available.

Local Covid-19 data has only been made available in recent days, due to the impact of the cyberattack.

Fundraiser to help get canine companion for Dundalk boy

Woman accused of stealing cosmetics and booze in Dundalk

Garda stats show a significant increase in number of traffic collisions in Dundalk

The figures were detailed by Garda Sergeant Liam Archbold at a Dundalk Joint Policing Committee meeting yesterday

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie