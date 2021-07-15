Upgrade for Blackrock

John Horan and Donal Waters of Blackstone Motors

Reporter:

Reporter

The entrance stones and beds in Blackrock have received an upgrade.

Blackstone Motors has sponsored the recently upgrading of the entrance stones to Blackrock.

On the four approach roads the entrance beds have coastal planting as well as hard landscaping with name stones, marking the entrance of the beautiful village.

Completed fourteen years ago they have been in need of a freshening up and are looking very well at the moment.

The association of Blackstone Motors with Blackrock Tidy Towns goes back to 2018 when they sponsored an electric van, a Renault Kangoo, for the regular work of the committee.

This was the first association of its kind in the country and contributed to the success that Blackrock has achieved.
The upgrading is timely as the judging season is under way.

Blackrock will defend its title as Ireland’s Tidiest Small Town as well as winner of Louth Looking Good.

Donal Waters of Blackstone, which are dealers for Renault, Dacia and Opel, said: ‘We are proud to be associated with this upgrade, as the closest car dealership to Blackrock we appreciate the support of the community."

