Work progressing to restore normal water supply to people in Dundalk with discoloured water

Irish Water, working in partnership with Louth County Council, are continuing with works to restore normal water supply to some customers in Dundalk impacted by discoloured water.

Irish Water and Louth County Council investigated the matter and found the substantive cause being a large burst on the network which caused sediment to be dislodged and carried through the network to the customer tap.

Following the successful completion of repairs some customers continued to experience discoloured water.

Further investigations found this discolouration was caused by the presence of manganese.

A programme of works is currently underway at the Cavanhill water treatment plant to reduce manganese levels in the final treated water which will help reduce the likelihood of future sediment build-up in the network.

An interim Manganese treatment system is now installed and modifications to the system are underway following initial testing.

The final performance testing is expected to be completed shortly.

Following the successful completion of testing to ensure the treatment system is operating with maximum effectiveness, Irish Water will conduct a network flushing programme in Dundalk town and environs to clear the network of any remaining sediment.

Customers will be given advance notice of when these flushing works will commence.

In the meantime people are advised that if their water is discoloured, to continue running the tap for a few minutes to restore the clear colour.

If the colour does not restore to clear, customers are advised not the drink the water as a precaution, and should contact Irish Water using the contact details below.

Irish Water can confirm that the Manganese levels found are not at a level that would pose a risk to health, and are continuing to decrease.

Two further rounds of network monitoring were undertaken last week and all results were compliant.

Irish Water continue to closely monitor both the plant and network in consultation with the Health Services Executive (HSE).

If the situation changes, and a risk to public health arises, Irish Water will notify all affected customers immediately.

Irish Water apologises for any inconvenience as a result of this issue.

Customers with queries or concerns about the quality of their drinking water should contact the Irish Water customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 or via Twitter @IWCare.