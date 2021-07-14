Woman accused of stealing cosmetics and booze in Dundalk

A 20 year old woman accused of four shoplifting offences has had her case adjourned at Dundalk District Court after Judge John Brennan was told she's due to take up a residential treatment place at St. Francis' Farm detox unit in Carlow within the next two weeks.
The Defence solicitor said Chloe Kennedy with an address at Rathmullen Park, Drogheda had left her phone number for the Probation Service, but had not followed up to engage further.
Judge Brennan said he would give her one more chance to engage and put the case back to October 20th for an updated Probation report.
The charges before the court related to the theft of almost €170 worth of cosmetics from Boots, Marshes Shopping Centre on October 8th last year, the theft of seven bottles of wine worth €88.40 from Aldi, Newry Road, on September 16th 2020 and the theft of a bottle of Smirnoff vodka and two bottles of Jameson whisky from Dunnes Stores, Ard Easmuinn a week earlier.
Ms. Kennedy was also charged with stealing a Blacktec cap worth €28 from JD Sports, Laurence Centre, Drogheda on July 10th 2020.
