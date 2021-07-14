Garda stats show a significant increase in number of traffic collisions in Dundalk this year

There has been a significant increase in the number of traffic collisions in Louth, with Gardaí from Dundalk reporting an increase of 91% from last year.

The figures come after a meeting of the Dundalk Joint Policing Committee yesterday, where Garda Sergeant Liam Archbold detailed statistics between May and July.

From May 1st to July 1st, there were a total of 92 traffic collisions in the Dundalk garda district.

For the same period in 2020, there were just 48 traffic collisions, which is an increase of 91%.

The number of fatal traffic collisions has remained the same, with one reported between May and July in both 2020 and 2021.

The increase in the number of collisions may be down to a lack of cars on the road in 2020, due to Covid-19 restrictions which limited how far people could travel from their homes.

The figures, which were recorded from the Garda PULSE system on July 12th, also show an increase in the number of drink and drug driving offences.

There were 17 drink driving offences between May and July 2021, compared with nine in the same period in 2020. This is an 88% increase on 2020.

There were seven drug driving incidents compared to four during the same period last year.

According to Sgt Archbold, Gardaí are out with checkpoints on roads and due to this there has been an increased number of detections.

The number of vehicles detained by Gardaí has dropped, however, going from 76 in 2020 to 66 in 2021.

Burglaries, robberies and theft

There has also been an increase in the number of burglaries, going from 13 in 2020 to 18 in 2021. The number of aggravated burglaries increased slightly from two to three.

Sgt Archbold says that the increase in the number of burglaries is currently being attributed to the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions during the May to July period.

However, there have been no robberies reported so far in 2021 in the Dundalk Garda district.

The number of thefts has risen slightly, with Sgt Archbold saying that Gardaí had expected this figure to rise due to relaxing Covid-19 restrictions, with more shops being opened.

There were 58 thefts from shops, 12 from vehicles, 26 miscellaneous thefts and 10 thefts of bicycles.

Assaults

There has been a drop in the minor assaults recorded by Gardaí, with 23 in 2021 compared to 29 in 2020.

Assaults causing harm has increased to 19 from 17 in 2020, while there has been a drop in threats to kill from 11 to six in 2021.

So far, there has been a drop in sexual offences in 2021, with one being reported compared to five in 2020.

Public Order incidents

Public Order offences were down slightly this year, with 84 reported between May and July compared with 104 during the same period in 2020.

However, Sgt Archbold says that Gardaí are seeing them begin to increase again as pubs reopen.

Sgt Archbold says that it’s great to see businesses back open in Dundalk, but that the increased nighttime activity does lead to an increase in public order offences.

Drugs Offences

There has been a drop in the number of sale and supply drug offences compared with 2020, with 18 reported between May and July.

There has been a tiny increase in the number of simple possession offences, with an increase of one in 2020, with 72 total offences recorded from May to July.

Sgt Archbold says that the drop in sale and supply offences does not currently reflect the work that Dundalk Gardaí are currently doing and that they continue to target known drug dealers in town.

Domestic incidents and missing persons

Gardaí have reported 87 domestic incidents during the period May to July 2021, with 111 incidents that did not disclose an offence.

There has also been an increase in the number of missing persons reported by Dundalk Gardaí, with 14 in the reporting period in 2021.

Gardaí have said that all of these cases have been resolved, but that they are a difficult matter to investigate due to the resource intensity.

Sgt Archbold that a lot of time is spent working with families and searching the streets for missing people, and that contributes to the resource intensity of these cases.

He added that Gardaí treat all the cases very seriously.