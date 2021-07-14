SOSAD Golf Classic to raise funds for suicide prevention services in Louth.

SOSAD Ireland are delighted to announce their first ever Golf Classic to help raise funds for their suicide prevention services in Louth.
The event will take place in Greenore Golf Club on July 30th, and we are looking for people to get involved in the team scramble event.
The cost is only €100 for a team of 4 or a single entry is €30.
There will be prizes and raffles on the day.
If you would like to sign up for this great cause you can on www.sosadireland.ie/golf or contact Craig on 0867822388
