Dundalk councillor welcomes scrapping of Strategic Housing Development process

Dundalk Municipal District Cllr Emma Coffey has welcomed that the Strategic Housing Development (SHD) process is set to be scrapped as early as September 2021 under plans that went to cabinet yesterday.

Under the scheme, Planning Applications were made directly to An Bord Pleanála under what was supposed to be a fast-track planning process for Residential Developments of over 100 units.

The controversial process has seen many legal challenges as this was the only avenue open to challenge An Bord Pleanála’s decision in the SHD system, Cllr Coffey said.

Speaking about the proposal the Fíanna Fáil Councilor said: "I have been a strong advocate against the SHD process since its inception in 2017, as recently as April of this year I tabled a motion at the Louth County Council meeting calling on the Government to immediately decommission the SHD (Strategic Housing Developments) system due to its undemocratic and unconstitutional nature, such a process increased costs to developers in the application process and to citizens in having to challenge such decisions in the high court jurisdiction.

“The best thing about the SHD legislation is the scrapping of it and I am delighted that the government has taken the positive step in returning fairness and transparency back into our planning system and that the new proposed system restores decision making back to our local authorities through a two stage planning process."