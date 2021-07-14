Painted themed stones to be placed around Louth as part of VHI Virtual Women's Mini Marathon

VHI Mini Marathon

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat,.ie

The VHI Virtual Women’s Mini Marathon is to collaborate with Ciaróg Eile to design and paint themed stones to be placed around Louth for people to find and win prizes for.

The collaboration is taking place between VHI and Ciaróg Eile to celebrate the virtual mini-marathon, with stones set to be placed in every county with themed messages supporting a #PowerOfMe message, which is the theme of the 2021 race.

Ciaróg Eile was started by Paula Mongey and her son Teddy, who started to paint stones during lockdown in 2020 and left them in counties around the country.

Anyone who finds a stone in Louth is encouraged to share a photo of the stone and post it to either the VHI Women’s Mini Marathon or Ciaróg Eile Facebook page to win a Just Eat voucher.

People are also being encouraged to design their own stones, with the best designs also winning Just Eat vouchers.

“We’re so happy to be painting stones for the Vhi  Virtual Women’s Mini Marathon this year, to help to spread their ‘Power Of Me’ message to everyone around the country,” said Paula Mongey of Ciaróg Eile

“One thing we have learned from the past year is that we all have an inherent power and resilience, not only to keep ourselves going but to empower others along the way.  Kindness is a superpower, no matter how small the gesture and we hope that whoever finds our stones will continue to spread the ‘Power Of Me’ message.”

“We love Ciaróg Eile, and what it stands for.  It’s all about putting a smile on everyone’s face and sharing fun and positivity, and it’s a perfect fit with the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon,” said David O’Leary, General Manager of the Women’s Mini Marathon.

The VHI Women’s Mini Marathon, which is now entering it’s 39th year, will take place on Sunday Septemer 19th. Due to Covid1-9 restrictions, the event will be virtual and can be done anywhere in the country.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie