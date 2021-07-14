Deadline fast approaching for youth groups in Louth to apply to the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund

With applications closing this Friday, the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund are encouraging youth-focused groups in Louth to put their ideas into action and apply for funding at coca-cola.ie/thankyou.

Now in its eleventh year, the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund will continue to support young people disproportionately impacted by the recent health crisis, with grants totalling €100,000 available to youth-orientated non-profit groups across the island of Ireland committed to protecting the future of a post pandemic generation.

Louth group, Ablevision Ireland, were Coca-Cola Thank You Fund recipients in 2020, receiving funding to set up ‘Horticulture for Easy Gardening and Independence’: (HEGI).

This project is for young adults with an Intellectual disability.

By learning about sustainability and gaining the practical knowledge of how to grow vegetables, herbs and fruit, participants will increase their self-confidence and gain valuable communication skills.

Assessed under the categories of education and training, diversity, and inclusion in young people and those that take an innovative approach to demonstrating sustainability, leaders of the shortlisted projects will also be invited to attend a special skills and networking workshop, empowering them with top tips on how to pitch their project and apply for funding, before presenting their ideas to a panel of judges.

This year will also see a return of the ‘People’s Choice Award,’ with members of the public invited to vote for their favourite project amongst the final shortlisted organisations, with successful 2021 Coca-Cola Thank You Fund recipients to be announced in the autumn.

For more information about the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund check out www.coca-cola.ie/thankyou.

Applications must be submitted by midnight on July 16th