Deadline fast approaching for youth groups in Louth to apply to the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund

Deadline fast approaching for youth groups in Louth to apply to the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

Email:

michelle.okeeffe@dundalkdemocrat.ie

With applications closing this Friday, the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund are encouraging youth-focused groups in Louth to put their ideas into action and apply for funding at coca-cola.ie/thankyou.

Now in its eleventh year, the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund will continue to support young people disproportionately impacted by the recent health crisis, with grants totalling €100,000 available to youth-orientated non-profit groups across the island of Ireland committed to protecting the future of a post pandemic generation.

Louth group, Ablevision Ireland, were Coca-Cola Thank You Fund recipients in 2020, receiving funding to set up ‘Horticulture for Easy Gardening and Independence’: (HEGI).

This project is for young adults with an Intellectual disability.

By learning about sustainability and gaining the practical knowledge of how to grow vegetables, herbs and fruit, participants will increase their self-confidence and gain valuable communication skills.

Assessed under the categories of education and training, diversity, and inclusion in young people and those that take an innovative approach to demonstrating sustainability, leaders of the shortlisted projects will also be invited to attend a special skills and networking workshop, empowering them with top tips on how to pitch their project and apply for funding, before presenting their ideas to a panel of judges.

This year will also see a return of the ‘People’s Choice Award,’ with members of the public invited to vote for their favourite project amongst the final shortlisted organisations, with successful 2021 Coca-Cola Thank You Fund recipients to be announced in the autumn.  

For more information about the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund check out www.coca-cola.ie/thankyou. 

Applications must be submitted by midnight on July 16th 

Music organisations in Louth to get grant aid to help teach young musicians

Gardening: Summertime, and dining in the garden is easy

With Jo McGarry of Caragh Nurseries

Louth senator welcomes launch of Disability Matters Committee’s Pre-Budget Submission

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie