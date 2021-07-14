Art installation coming to Dundalk this weekend

Art installation coming to Dundalk this weekend

Interactive public art installation 'Migration' by artist Garry Maguire

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

Email:

michelle.okeeffe@dundalkdemocrat.ie

A unique installation is coming to town and will be displayed in Market Square this weekend.

The interactive public art installation 'Migration' by artist Garry Maguire is being presented by An Táin Arts Centre from this Friday.

This intriguing project by Garry Maguire, consists of donated shoes from the local public.

The new work explores the pattern, colour and movement of the natural definitions of migration and juxtaposes them with the definitions of human migration and the concerns thereof.

Over a three day period this weekend from the 16th to 18th of July, 12pm to 5pm daily, the new work will be displayed at Market Square in town.

Members of the public are welcome you to bring along an old pair of shoes, walk in paint and have their footprints become part of this visual arts experience, then donate their old shoes to the installation and watch it grow.

Director of An Táin Arts Centre Paul Hayes said: "As part of our ongoing off-site programme, this engaging site specific exhibition by artist Garry Maguire should be a visual feast in the town centre."

This is a free event presented by An Táin Arts Centre and no booking is required.

A donation will help us to continue supporting artists and presenting creative projects in the community.

Music organisations in Louth to get grant aid to help teach young musicians

Dundalk craft breweries in the spotlight as part of plan to highlight independent beer brewers

Man wants to know why gardai searched his Dundalk home

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie