Art installation coming to Dundalk this weekend

A unique installation is coming to town and will be displayed in Market Square this weekend.

The interactive public art installation 'Migration' by artist Garry Maguire is being presented by An Táin Arts Centre from this Friday.

This intriguing project by Garry Maguire, consists of donated shoes from the local public.

The new work explores the pattern, colour and movement of the natural definitions of migration and juxtaposes them with the definitions of human migration and the concerns thereof.

Over a three day period this weekend from the 16th to 18th of July, 12pm to 5pm daily, the new work will be displayed at Market Square in town.

Members of the public are welcome you to bring along an old pair of shoes, walk in paint and have their footprints become part of this visual arts experience, then donate their old shoes to the installation and watch it grow.

Director of An Táin Arts Centre Paul Hayes said: "As part of our ongoing off-site programme, this engaging site specific exhibition by artist Garry Maguire should be a visual feast in the town centre."

This is a free event presented by An Táin Arts Centre and no booking is required.

A donation will help us to continue supporting artists and presenting creative projects in the community.