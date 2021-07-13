Dundalk woman attempted to steal purse in local Lidl

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A 29-year-old woman who attempted to take the purse of a customer in a local Lidl store, left without paying for bottles of spirits after she was confronted by her victim, Dundalk district court heard last week.

Shanice Mulready with an address at Oldbridge, Toberona, Dundalk, pleaded guilty to two charges arising out of the incident on April 24th last.

The court heard a struggle had ensued after the defendant attempted to take a purse out of the other woman's handbag at the St. Helena store. At 4.27pm Gardaí responded to a report of an altercation there.

The defendant left without paying for bottles of spirits worth €95.40. The alcohol was recovered by staff in the car-park and the 29 year old was subsequently located in nearby St Helena Park.

Judge John Brennan was told Ms. Mulready had 73 previous convictions and at the time had just been released from the Dóchas Centre in Mountjoy Prison.

The Defence solicitor said that since then her client had received a six-month sentence, suspended for 12 months.

She had been homeless before getting a council house and while the solicitor said this was a foolish thing to do, she stressed that Shanice Mulready was abiding by the suspended sentence and dealing with Turas Counselling Service.

Judge Brennan said he was minded to impose a custodial sentence but was influenced by what the solicitor had said.

He was satisfied the accused should be given a chance to stay on the right road and imposed an eight month sentence, suspended for 12 months, on condition that the defendant attends the Probation Service and continues to engage with Turas.

