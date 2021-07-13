Louth beach is now wheelchair accessible

Louth County Council has made Clogherhead beach wheelchair accessible by making a HIPPOCAMPE all-terrain beach wheelchair available for rental to the public.

Provided by Colm Colgan of Dundalk based, Bailieboro Supplies, it is available from the lifeguard’s hut, seven days a week from 11am to 7pm.

The HIPPOCAMPE will allow wheelchair users explore the beach and actually go into the sea, possibly for the first time ever.

Up to this, wheelchair users could only get as far as the carpark before the wheels of their standard chair sank into the sand.

Designed by a wheelchair user and manufactured in France, it is part of a plan to make every beach in Ireland accessible to all users including those in wheelchairs.

Almost every coastal county council in Ireland have HIPPOCAMPE wheelchairs on their beaches and some even have AccessRec beach matting which allows wheelchair users access beaches in their own wheelchairs as well as easier access for strollers and buggies.

Full details on www.hippocampe-ireland.ie