Music organisations in Louth to get grant aid to help teach young musicians

Four Louth music organisations are set to receive funding from the government to help teach young musicians around the county.

Minister for Education, Norma Foley, announced that four organisations would be receiving funding for music education under the Non-Mainstream Music Education Bursary Scheme (NMMEBS).

Those receiving funding are:

  • Autism Support Louth and Meath Youth Club
  • Ardee Concert Band
  • Dundalk Branch of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann
  • Drogheda Brass Band

Autism Support Louth and Meath Youth Clubs are set to receive €3,000 in grant funding, while the remaining will get €2,000.

According to the Department, the NMMEBS provides a small cash grant to help support music education and music initiatives to get young people involved.

There was a total allocation of 100,000 for the project, with funding going to 39 organisations across the country.

“Music is an important way for people to express themselves and show their creativity,” said Minister Foley. 

“It is vital that we provide these opportunities to our children and young people. I hope that these grants can enable community organisations to continue providing music tuition and classes for the remainder of this year.”

“Bursaries available under this scheme will help organisations get resources they need to continue working with children and young people in community settings.”

