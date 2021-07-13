Coronavirus: 60 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Louth

As of July 11th, there have been 4,738,890 total vaccine doses administered across Ireland

Dundalk walk-in test centre

A total of 583 people used the walk-in centre over the 5 days it was in operation

There have been 60 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Louth as of midnight July 11th.

This is according to the Department of Public Health North East, who specifies that the data is currently provisional and subject to change.

There are currently no details on the number of deaths due to the cyberattack on the HSE, which occurred in May.

Outside of Louth, there were 29 new cases reported in Meath, 9 in Monaghan and 5 in Cavan.

Previously, the most recent figures for Louth were 22 cases of Covid-19 as of midnight July 7th.

Ireland's vaccination programme is continuing this week, with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly saying that the HSE expects to administer the five millionth vaccine this week.

2,688,973 of these are first doses, while 2,049,917 are second doses.

The HSE are also expected to open the vaccine portal to those between 18 and 29 to receive an AstraZeneca jab in the coming days, as pharmacists continue to vaccinate this cohort using the Janssen vaccine.

