Missing 16-year-old girl from Dublin could be in the Dundalk area

Chairmaine Kelly

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in finding the missing 16-year-old girl, Chairmaine Kelly, who has been missing from Dublin 8 since early July.

Gardaí have said that she went missing on July 5th, and that she has been known to frequent both the Dundalk and Drogheda areas of Louth.

According to gardaí, Chairmaine is described as 5'0", with brown hair, of slim build and has brown eyes.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Gardaí in Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

