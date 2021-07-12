Missing 16-year-old girl from Dublin could be in the Dundalk area

Chairmaine Kelly
Gardaí are seeking the public's help in finding the missing 16-year-old girl, Chairmaine Kelly, who has been missing from Dublin 8 since early July.
Gardaí have said that she went missing on July 5th, and that she has been known to frequent both the Dundalk and Drogheda areas of Louth.
According to gardaí, Chairmaine is described as 5'0", with brown hair, of slim build and has brown eyes.
Gardaí are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Gardaí in Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
More News
Supporters in the Hogan Stand during the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Kilkenny and Wexford at Croke Park .
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.