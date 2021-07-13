Dundalk teen raising money for a charity CD

Adam Loughran

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

A Louth teenager is seeking to raise money to create a charity CD in aid of multiple charities across Ireland.

Adam Loughran, a 16-year-old teenager from Carlingford, is holding the fundraiser to help raise money to create a charity CD in aid of the Irish Kidney Association, the Maria Goretti Foundation and Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

According to Loughran, he decided to create the project after his grandfather died of Covid-19 in January, while also suffering from kidney failure.

He performed Ed Sheeran’s “Supermarket Flowers” at his grandad’s funeral, and decided after that he wanted to help raise money and awareness for a number of charities.

He decided on the charity CD idea as he has aspirations to become a singer/songwriter, and is planning on having covers and original music on the album.

Current plans by Adam are to release the CD at Christmas, with a few Christmas tunes thrown in for good measure.

Adam says that any money raised from the CD would be split evenly between the Irish Kidney Association, Maria Goretti Foundation and Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Anyone interested in the project can donate to get the CD off the ground at gofundme.com and by searching for Adam Loughran.

