Wellness drinks company Sisu sign with Dundalk FC's

Wellness drinks company Sisu sign with Dundalk FC's

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

Email:

michelle.okeeffe@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Sisu, an Irish-owned wellness drinks company, have become Dundalk FC's first arrival of the transfer window - signing on as the club's Official Wellness Partner.

The family-owned business produce award-winning wellness drinks, including Organic Kombucha, cold-pressed wellness shots and juices.

"We're delighted to welcome an innovative company like SiSu on board as our Official Wellness Partner," said Jim Magilton, Dundalk FC's Sporting Director.

"We are incredibly conscious of the role of nutrition at an elite sports club and, having tasted SiSu's drinks, I am sure they will help us both on and off the pitch."

Mum-of-six Fiona McGann established the company with her husband, Brian, and is excited at the partnership with Dundalk FC.

"Our wellness shots are packed with vitamins to strengthen immunity and combat fatigue," explained Fiona.

"SiSu means courage and determination, characteristics that this club have displayed in abundance in recent years.

"We believe this partnership will be mutually beneficial to both SiSu and Dundalk FC.

"Fans may be used to shots from the likes of Pat Hoban and Dave McMillan but we can't wait until they are able to sample ours too."

SiSu's range offers all the unique, nutritional benefits of raw, plant-based ingredients, handcrafted to taste incredible.

SiSu are the just the latest Official Partner to Dundalk FC in recent months, joining the likes of RockSalt, XXI Ice, Clarity Sports, Permanent TSB and Deluxe Bathrooms.

