Louth local legends celebrated in art installation

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

The new fun public art installation by HabiTus Prime celebrating local legends is running in a shop front on Earl Street.

The all new ‘Local Legends’ series, is a collection of figures, packaging, and artwork celebrating the people in our community in a fun and positive way, created by HabiTus Prime and commissioned by An Táin Arts Centre.

The artist has created little 3.75 inch toy figures of 10 local legends, including musician and punk poet Jinx Lennon, Gerry Adams and The Corrs.

Habitus Prime is the pseudonym for artist Stephen Hurley who is a mixed media artist based in Dundalk.

After working in the painting and decorating industry for about a decade, he went on to study in LYIT graduating with a B.A. in Graphic Design and a B.A. Hons in Visual Communications.

Since then he has worked as a graphic designer, while continuing with his artistic practice. Stephen works with a variety of media, painting, illustration, photography, videography, he is also a member of the Creative Spark print studio.

Paul Hayes, Director of An Táin Arts Centre says of the project “This continues our innovative off-site programme.

"We are really excited to be working with Stephen for the first time, a young artist of great promise, who has come up with an idea, which we think the Dundalk public are really going to enjoy.”

The exhibition has been installed in the front window of the old Tommy the Bikes premises on Earl Street.

The installation will run until July 25.

