Louth person in with chance of winning dream garden

Drumree GAA are running a raffle which will see the lucky winners get an amazing garden renovation.

The first prize is a complete garden makeover to the value of €10,000 and a second prize of a garden makeover to the value of €3,000.

This is a chance to transform your outdoor space into your dream garden or a family magical living or play area for just €20.

The raffle of a lifetime is open to people across nine counties in the north east.

All works will be carried out by competent and skilful landscape gardeners who will be fully insured and compliant with all relevant regulatory and professional standards.

The prize is limited to the counties of Louth, Meath, Dublin, Kildare, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Wicklow and Offaly.

Where the winner is from outside these counties, they may nominate a householder who lives within these counties to receive the prize.

Chairman Martin Ryan said: “We’ve put a lot of work into putting together this draw, we believe we have a great prize, and we also believe that there is an appetite for a professionally done garden makeover.

"All you have to do is go to the Drumree GAA website, click on “events” and buy a ticket, it’s very simple.”

There are cash prizes of €500, and €250. The first prize can be taken in cash to the value of €5,000.

This unique raffle has been launched by Drumree Hurling and Camogie club in order to further develop their facilities.

Drumree GAA, is the hurling and camogie club for the parish of Dunshaughlin and with over 400 registered members and catering for all ages from nursery up to adult level with more than 17 teams, across both codes.

To purchase online go to the club website at https://drumreegaa.ie/events/ or their facebook page.

Tickets cost just €20 for one or 3 for €50 and the draw will take place on 31st July.

