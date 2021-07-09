Covid Stability funding for community groups across Louth

Four voluntary and community groups across Louth have been awarded Covid Stability funding.

North Louth Hospice and Homecare Foundation received €150,000, Creative Spark Company received €15,339, Ardee Hospice Homecare Company received €12,000 and Ablevision Ireland received €3,000.

Fianna Fáil Senator for Louth, Erin McGreehan, has today welcomed over €180,000 in Covid Stability funding for community and voluntary groups across Louth.

This funding is part of a wider package of almost €4.5 million for community and voluntary organisations, charities and social enterprises, which have suffered financially as a result of the pandemic.

Senator McGreehan commented: “The Government is fully aware of the tremendous role being played by community and voluntary groups in supporting communities and delivering important services, particularly during these challenging times.

“Covid-19 has brought challenges to these organisations, particularly with their cash flow and the practicalities of keeping their doors open.

"This funding is a vital lifeline to stabilise the position of many of these social enterprises and help those who give so selflessly of their time to continue with their good work.

"I am delighted to hear that four community groups across Louth will benefit from today’s announcement.

"It is my hope that funding will allow these organisations to continue this valuable support as we all work towards a social and economic recovery.''