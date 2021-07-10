TIMELINE: How did the Narrow Water Bridge project initially collapse?

Ten years on from when the Irish Government pulled out of the cross border Narrow Water Bridge project, it appears to be back on track after years of uncertainty.

Plans for funding the tumultuous project were first unveiled in January 2007, with the Irish Development plan seeking to improve connectivity between Louth and Down.

Route options were then published in May 2008, with final bridge designs and the final route being published later that year.

Three years on, ground investigation works begin at the sites in Louth and Down but the Irish Government soon pull out of the scheme.

Transport Minister at the time, Leo Varadkar said that due to the financial circumstances and competing demands from other local authorities, the Department of Transport would not be in a position to continue the project.

“This Department is not in a position to proceed any further with the Narrow Water Bridge project, and beyond 2011 no further funding will be made available for it,” said Minister Varadkar.

However, later on that year, Louth County Council seek to proceed by themselves and in 2012, they apply for planning permission and issue a Compulsive Purchase Order to buy the land for the bridge.

Planning permission for the site is approved in both the North and South, with EU funding secured to proceed with plans for the bridge.

The project hits a snag in 2013 however, with Louth County Council suspending the project due to escalating costs that the council could not afford.

In a statement at the time, LCC said that the cost was estimated to be higher than what they had worked with previously

“Having examined all of the tenders received from contractors competing to build the bridge, it is clear that their estimates of the cost of construction are considerably higher than the figures we have been working with to date.

“While our ambition remains to see this socially and economically desirable project through to completion, the reality is that it is now effectively on hold.”

A further snag is hit as the EU withdraws their funding from the project, as LCC was unable to drum up extra funding for the bridge.

This was essentially the end of the project, until the Stormont Executive was reinstated with the “New Decade, New Approach” agreement between parties that used the Narrow Water Bridge as an example of potential cooperation between governments North and South.

A total of 3 million has now been allocated to the Narrow Water Bridge project by the Irish government through the Shared Island Fund, with expectations from the government that construction on the project will begin at some point in 2023.